AUSA is the Army's professional association, the voice for the Army on Capitol Hill, and offers support for soldiers and their families.

 
Your membership includes access to AUSA and ILW publications that provide you with the insight and analysis you need to progress in your military career or simply expand your understanding of the Army.

When the Association of the U.S. Army talks, policymakers listen. Why? Because we represent more than 1 million people. Our position as a trusted and credible resource is the result of years of building and maintaining long and productive relationships with the Pentagon, members of both parties in Congress, and the White House.

As a member of AUSA, you have access to knowledge and solutions provided by a network of successful military and civilian leaders disbursed among 119 local chapters worldwide

Insurance, car rental, hotels, gear…Save on insurance products, car and hotel rental, consumer goods, tuition and more.

AUSA's Career Center offers unique job opportunities for our members. 

The Institute of Land Warfare (ILW) extends the influence of AUSA by informing and educating its members; local, regional and national leaders; and the American public on the critical nature of land forces and the importance of the United States Army. 

An AUSA membership pays for itself.  As an AUSA member you will have access to thousands of discounted services through our Affinity Partnerships with providers such as GovX, Geico, Dell, University of Maryland, and others.

AUSA is the founding sponsor of the Army Ten-Miler since its first race 32 years ago. Produced by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, the Army’s race will attract military and civilian runners from around the world.  All race proceeds benefit soldier and family morale, welfare and recreation (MRW) programs. 

Whether you are hosting a team-building retreat or creating a memorable corporate event, our venue in the heart of Arlington, Virginia provides you with an experienced staff, sophisticated surroundings and culinary excellence. We provide flexible, state-of-the-art meeting space that easily accommodates from 5 or 200 attendees in one adjoined space. 

The AUSA Sustaining  Member Resource Guide offers an up-to-date, categorically organized database of  competitive products and services from AUSA's Sustaining Member Companies. With  multiple search capabilities, rich search results, links to company&rsquo;s websites,  anyone seeking information about products and services utilized in our industry  will find exactly what they need in this user-friendly resource.

Upcoming Events

Hot Topic: Army Air & Missile Defense

February 7, 2017

AUSA Conference & Event Center
Protecting the force and achieving strategic flexibility in a multi-domain environment
Arlington, VA
United States
ILW Rogers Strategic Issues Forum

February 7, 2017

AUSA Conference & Event Center
Institute of Land Warfare hosts MG William Hix
Arlington, VA
United States
IDEX 2017 – Defence Technology for the Future

February 19, 2017 to February 23, 2017

ADNEC
United Arab Emirates
ILW Lemnitzer Lecture

February 23, 2017

AUSA Conference & Event Center
Institute of Land Warfare hosts COL Walter Hudson
Arlington, VA
United States
Global Force Symposium and Exposition 2017

March 13, 2017 to March 15, 2017

Von Braun Center
Huntsville, AL
United States
Hot Topic: Army Installation Management

March 23, 2017

AUSA Conference & Event Center
Arlington, VA
United States
Hot Topic: Army Contracts

April 26, 2017

AUSA Conference & Event Center
Compliant Contracts at the Speed of War
Arlington, VA
United States
LANPAC Symposium & Exposition 2017

May 23, 2017 to May 25, 2017

Sheraton Waikiki
Honolulu, HI
United States
Hot Topic: Army Force Projection & Sustainment

June 13, 2017

AUSA Conference & Event Center
Arlington, VA
United States
Hot Topic: Army Networks

July 20, 2017

AUSA Conference & Event Center
Arlington, VA
United States
Army Aviation Helicopters At Sunset

Hot Topic: Aviation

September 7, 2017

AUSA Conference & Event Center
Arlington, VA
United States
AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition 2017

October 9, 2017 to October 11, 2017

Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Washington, DC
United States
Headline news

Headline News

24 Jan
Mattis, White House Statements on New Policies
23 Jan
More Military Parades Possible
20 Jan
Trump’s America-First Push Applies to Defense
19 Jan
Fanning Steps Down, Salutes Army
18 Jan
Milley: End Strength Bump Needs Funding Bump
Latest publications

Latest Publications

ARMY Magazine VOL. 67, NO. 2 February 2017
Closing the Capabilities Gap: Seven Things the Army Needs for a Winning Future
Striking the Right Balance With Soldiering
Time to Call In the (Armored) Cavalry
Cyber and the Need For Speed: Innovation Office Would Accelerate Army’s Efforts
February 2017 Book Reviews
