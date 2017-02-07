AUSA is the Army's professional association, the voice for the Army on Capitol Hill, and offers support for soldiers and their families.
Your membership includes access to AUSA and ILW publications that provide you with the insight and analysis you need to progress in your military career or simply expand your understanding of the Army.
View Publications >
When the Association of the U.S. Army talks, policymakers listen. Why? Because we represent more than 1 million people. Our position as a trusted and credible resource is the result of years of building and maintaining long and productive relationships with the Pentagon, members of both parties in Congress, and the White House.
Legislative Agenda >
As a member of AUSA, you have access to knowledge and solutions provided by a network of successful military and civilian leaders disbursed among 119 local chapters worldwide
Find a Chapter >
Member Discounts
Insurance, car rental, hotels, gear…Save on insurance products, car and hotel rental, consumer goods, tuition and more.
List of Benefits >
Career Center
AUSA's Career Center offers unique job opportunities for our members.
Professional Development
The Institute of Land Warfare (ILW) extends the influence of AUSA by informing and educating its members; local, regional and national leaders; and the American public on the critical nature of land forces and the importance of the United States Army.
Member-Only Discounts
An AUSA membership pays for itself. As an AUSA member you will have access to thousands of discounted services through our Affinity Partnerships with providers such as GovX, Geico, Dell, University of Maryland, and others.
Army Ten Miler
AUSA is the founding sponsor of the Army Ten-Miler since its first race 32 years ago. Produced by the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, the Army’s race will attract military and civilian runners from around the world. All race proceeds benefit soldier and family morale, welfare and recreation (MRW) programs.
AUSA Conference & Event Center
Whether you are hosting a team-building retreat or creating a memorable corporate event, our venue in the heart of Arlington, Virginia provides you with an experienced staff, sophisticated surroundings and culinary excellence. We provide flexible, state-of-the-art meeting space that easily accommodates from 5 or 200 attendees in one adjoined space.
Sustaining Member Resource Guide
The AUSA Sustaining Member Resource Guide offers an up-to-date, categorically organized database of competitive products and services from AUSA's Sustaining Member Companies. With multiple search capabilities, rich search results, links to company’s websites, anyone seeking information about products and services utilized in our industry will find exactly what they need in this user-friendly resource.